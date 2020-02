Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 01:10 Hits: 0

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t have time to grouse about the press coverage her campaign is getting from the pundit class. It’s so last century. “This is what women face all the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/fed-up-warren-supporters-take-on-media-blackout-as-her-campaign-prepares-for-nevada/