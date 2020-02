Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 02:07 Hits: 0

The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools (ACICS) accredited a college which appears to have no faculty or students after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos reversed an Obama era…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/betsy-devos-education-department-under-fire-after-humiliating-oversight-failure/