Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 02:46 Hits: 0

A new report from the Washington Post on Tuesday found that Attorney General Bill Barr has told allies of President Donald Trump that he may resign in protest following his…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/bill-barr-told-trump-allies-he-may-quit-in-protest-over-the-presidents-tweets-report/