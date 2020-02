Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 00:34 Hits: 2

No country in the world is doing enough to protect its children from the impact of climate change, a joint report by the WHO, UNICEF and The Lancet has found.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-threatens-future-of-all-children-un-report/a-52426967?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf