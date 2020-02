Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 06:04 Hits: 1

Malaysian authorities thought "from very, very early on" that the MH370 jet that vanished in 2014 was crashed intentionally by its pilot, Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has claimed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mh370-australia-s-former-pm-says-malaysia-believed-pilot-downed-jet-in-murder-suicide/a-52427285?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf