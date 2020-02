Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 08:14 Hits: 2

More than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19. In Japan, hundreds of people have left the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship — the site of the largest cluster of infections outside China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-diamond-princess-cruise-ship-passengers-disembark-as-deaths-hit-2-000/a-52427486?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf