Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 02:12 Hits: 0

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200219-jury-concludes-first-day-of-deliberations-in-weinstein-rape-trial