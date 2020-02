Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 07:52 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced measures to end a programme that allowed foreign countries to send imams and teachers to provide services without supervision in France in a bid to crack down on what he called the risk of "separatism".

