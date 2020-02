Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 08:55 Hits: 7

FREETOWN (Reuters) - In his poem "Rough Path", Yousef Kamara reflects on his years selling drugs and stealing as the leader of a street gang in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/02/19/sierra-leone-gangster-leaves-streets-for-life-of-poetry