Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 07:41 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed "very top" level Malaysian officials believed vanished Flight MH370 was deliberated downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide. The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished on Mar 8, 2014 carrying 239 people - mostly from China - en route ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/malaysia-mh370-murder-suicide-tony-abbott-12448946