Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 19:25 Hits: 2

President Trump on Tuesday claimed he knows the identity of the anonymous administration official behindĀ a New York Times op-ed and subsequent book, though he would not say who they are or provide any details."It's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/483490-trump-on-anonymous-official-behind-op-ed-book-i-know-who-it-is