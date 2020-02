Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

It’s been a while since we did one of these, so let’s check in and see where people stand with the current crop of contenders!

The poll will be open until 5 PT/8 ET. Only candidates who have qualified for the Nevada debate are included—which as of today, at the last minute, now includes Mike Bloomberg.

Now vote!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1920093