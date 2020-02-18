Elizabeth Warren launches effort reaching out to Latina voters: 'When Latinas fight, Latinas win'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has launched an initiative reaching out to Latina voters across the U.S., saying on the Latinas Fight, Latinas Win statement page, “Latinas are at the forefront of political, economic, racial, and social justice. Latinas are the driving force behind Latino voter participation, registration, and turnout, and they are the decision-makers in their households and in their communities. Latinas are key to unlocking the full potential of the entire community. And as president, I’m committed to being a real partner with the Latino community. Imagine all the good we can do. Imagine all the progress we can make.”

The initiative works hand in hand with the campaign’s comprehensive agenda, also recently announced, detailing plans critical to the Latino community, including universal child care, higher education, a new Small Business Equity Fund—a 2017 report found, “Latina-majority owned businesses totaled nearly 1.5 million, representing 87% growth over the past five years, far outpacing the 39% growth by Hispanic male-majority owned firms”—and a bold overhaul to our nation’s outdated and unfair immigration system, to name a few examples.

“Latinas confront the greatest gender pay gap relative to their white male peers,” Warren said in a recent Univision op-ed touting the Latinas Fight, Latinas Win effort. “Latinas graduate college at higher rates than their male count[er]parts, but with more student debt … and Latinas, in charge of their homes and leaders in their communities, know that affording rent and health care leaves zero savings for anything else. That’s why today my campaign is launching ‘Latinas Fight, Latinas win’ because together we’re fighting for a better future for all of our families.”

Outreach targeting Latina voters in particular should be critical to all campaigns as the primaries expand past Iowa and New Hampshire into Nevada, South Carolina, and beyond: A 2018 report from Jolt Initiative, Ethnifacts, and US-ness found that in Texas, Latinas “are taking the lead on crucial efforts to turn out the Latino vote … generally, Latina women have higher rates of voter registration than their male Latino counterparts.” Warren appears to be listening, also conducting a five-city tour of Texas, joined by surrogates such as former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and his mom, civil rights leader Rosie Castro.

Both Castros were among the more than 100 Latino and Latina leaders who recently announced their support for Warren, including elected officials, undocumented immigrant activists, and local organizers. Among the leaders were New York Assembly member Rep. Catalina Cruz and United We Dream co-founder Julieta Garibay, both of whom were at one time undocumented but have since gained legal status. More recently, Regina Romero, who last year made history as the first Latina to be elected mayor of Tucson, endorsed Warren, saying, "She has proven herself to be a champion for women’s rights, and understands the institutional barriers that communities of color face in participating in our economy and democracy.”

Warren’s 2019 plan addressing the work of women of color has promised bold executive action addressing systemic racism, saying, “Sectors that disproportionately employ Black and Brown women—such as the low-wage service industry—have higher rates of discriminatory practices. But women in these sectors are much less likely to report violations. My EEOC will more closely monitor these fields and bring in top talent to enforce claims in those areas. It will also issue first-of-its-kind guidance on enforcing claims involving the intersectional discrimination that women of color face from the interlocking biases of racism and sexism.”

But “These executive actions are just a first step,” the plan notes. “We need to do much more to make sure that women of color have a fair shot at opportunity and financial security. That means everything from enacting my affordable housing, universal child care, and student debt cancellation plans to passing legislation to expand protections for domestic workers to creating stronger enforcement mechanisms that protect the right of all workers—especially the most vulnerable—to call out discrimination when they see it.”

“I’m honored to be in this fight with fierce women such as Chicana activist Rosie Castro of San Antonio and Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson because when Latinas fight, Latinas win,” Warren said in the Univison op-ed. “From State Representatives Lorena Gonzalez in California and Cindy Polo in Florida to Raquel Terán in Arizona and Mary Gonzalez in Texas, Latina leaders are winning tough elections and making progress for their communities. As president, I will be a strong partner with Latinas and for the entire community.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1920066