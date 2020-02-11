Trump's New Budget Funds Endless War Nuclear Weapons While Slashing Aid to Poor Hungry Americans

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:13 Hits: 0

President Trump unveiled his 2021 budget request Monday, proposing massive cuts to Medicaid and food stamps while increasing spending on the military and his border wall. The $4.8 trillion budget would slash Environmental Protection Agency spending by more than a quarter while allocating $18 billion for Trump’s newly established Space Force. Trump is also requesting billions more for nuclear weapons, including a new submarine-launched nuclear warhead. Experts and Democratic lawmakers warn that increasing the nuclear stockpile will increase the likelihood of nuclear war and defy international agreements. Democrats are expected to reject the budget. We speak with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston. “If you want endless wars, dirty air, and you think that the poor and hungry in America are getting too good of a deal, this is a budget for you,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/11/trump_2021_budget