Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has freed a German citizen sentenced to three years in jail, the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday, a day after Tehran said a detained Iranian accused of violating U.S. sanctions had returned home from Germany.

