Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 09:20 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of Ruth Sitepu are hoping that a Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) inquiry into her disappearance will shed answers on her and her husband Joshua Hilmy's whereabouts.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/18/ruth-sitepu039s-family-hopes-for-answers-into-couple039s-disappearance-in-suhakam-inquiry