Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 04:17 Hits: 2

EU foreign ministers have agreed on a new mission to monitor the arms embargo against Libya. It entails aerial surveillance and naval operations. But critics say the mission will bring few improvements.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-foreign-ministers-agree-to-new-libya-mission-to-supersede-operation-sophia/a-52412661?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf