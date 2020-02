Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 06:53 Hits: 2

For decades, the Uighur imam was a bedrock of his farming community in China’s far west. On Fridays, he preached Islam as a religion of peace. On Sundays, he treated the sick with free herbal medicine. In the winter, he bought coal for the poor.

