Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 07:09 Hits: 3

A Polish mayor on Monday deplored the decision by a sister town in France to suspend 25-year official ties with her town because it declared itself an area “free of LGBT ideology.”

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200218-french-town-suspends-ties-with-polish-twin-city-lgbt-rights-saint-jean-de-braye-tuchow