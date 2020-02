Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 07:52 Hits: 3

Workers at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant may need to wear plastic raincoats as the coronavirus outbreak threatens production of protective suits in China, the operator warned on Tuesday.

