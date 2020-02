Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 01:53 Hits: 2

Former national security adviser John Bolton decried potential White House "censorship" of his upcoming book in a public discussion on Monday.Bolton spoke at Duke University in his first appearan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/483401-bolton-decries-white-house-censorship-in-rare-public-remarks-on-his