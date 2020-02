Category: World Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 05:46 Hits: 3

Ukraine’s National Police on February 16 arrested alleged mafia boss Yevhen Anisimov who has been wanted for six years on numerous charges mainly related to extorting money from businesses in the Zaporizhzhya region located in the south-eastern part of the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-arrests-alleged-crime-boss-after-six-year-manhunt/30437963.html