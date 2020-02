Category: World Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 06:54 Hits: 4

A Russian-administered court in Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula ruled on February 16 to detain four Ukrainian fisherman for 10 days as civil punishment for "illegally fishing" in the Sea of Azov where they were detained and had their boat impounded the previous day.

