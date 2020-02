Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 15:37 Hits: 2

More than 1,100 former Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign in the wake of the DOJ's decision to ask for a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a longtime ally...

