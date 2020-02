Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 16:34 Hits: 2

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Sunday cautioned President Trump against tweeting about criminal cases such as the one involving the president's longtime associate Roger Stone.The Louisiana Republic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/483297-gop-senator-on-trumps-tweet-on-roger-stone-just-because-you-can