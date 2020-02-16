Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Iran's Qeshm Island In Persian Gulf

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 15:25 Hits: 6

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has hit in the vicinity of Iran's Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on February 16. "So far, there has been no loss of life reported," the governor of Qeshm, Alireza Nasri, told the official government news agency IRNA. "The damage to buildings has been at the level of cracks in walls." The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the quake was 5.5. Based on reporting by Fars, ISNA, and Reuters

