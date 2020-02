Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 15:41 Hits: 3

Iran will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, President Hassan Rohani said in a news conference in Tehran on February 16, adding that the Islamic republic will one day force its enemy to come to the negotiating table.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rohani-says-tehran-will-never-talk-to-u-s-under-pressure/30437159.html