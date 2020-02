Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 14:49 Hits: 5

The war of words between the US and China at the summit cast a shadow over diplomacy efforts. While the US offered dire warnings about China's influence, China said the West should accept its different system.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/munich-security-conference-us-chinese-confrontation-hangs-over-summit/a-52398342?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf