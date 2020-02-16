Beyond rockets and air strikes: The Israeli-Palestinian trade war

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 13:27 Hits: 4

Israel blocked Palestinians exports from leaving the territories on February 9, in another chapter of the trade war they have been fighting since September, when the Palestinian Authority banned Israeli veal from entering its territories. The battle threatens both Israeli farmers and particularly the already fragile Palestinian economy, which is highly dependent on the Hebrew state.

