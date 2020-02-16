The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beyond rockets and air strikes: The Israeli-Palestinian trade war

Israel blocked Palestinians exports from leaving the territories on February 9, in another chapter of the trade war they have been fighting since September, when the Palestinian Authority banned Israeli veal from entering its territories. The battle threatens both Israeli farmers and particularly the already fragile Palestinian economy, which is highly dependent on the Hebrew state.

