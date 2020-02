Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 15:42 Hits: 3

French health minister Agnes Buzyn will be selected by President Emmanuel Macron’s party to run for Paris mayor after the previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal, a source close to the ruling party said on Sunday.

