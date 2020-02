Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 14:38 Hits: 3

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Trump was "toying with everybody" when he attacked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his support of stop-and-frisk policing, a policy Trump hi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/483278-conway-trump-is-toying-with-everybody-by-attacking-bloomberg-for