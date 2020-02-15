Love, sorrow, mysteries, and history: This week's Picks from the Daily Kos Community

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

Heyo, Daily Kos Community! Happy Saturday and welcome to this week’s Picks! We’ve got a SERIOUSLY fun and informative batch of stories for you this week, including an old-timey, fascinating mystery that’s waiting for the world to solve it, and the story of a super-sleuth who shut down a man devoted to destroying the lives of young women.

Take a break from all that primary pie and Trump’s terrorism and read some great Community writing you may have missed while the Justice Department was imploding, among other major news this week.

Let’s get right to it. Enjoy!

Notorious Utah brothel madam interview can't be deciphered. Museum asks public for help.

By RustyRobot

A real-life code-cracking mystery that is stranger than fiction.

"A referendum on reality itself": The disinformation campaign that Republicans plan to cheat with

By lagibby

Nobody—including ourselves—is immune from the war of lies that’s being inflicted upon us ALL. You must inform yourself, and this is a great place to start.

Interview with Charlotte Laws, a warrior against revenge porn

By YBrown

Revenge porn destroys lives—in fact, that’s the goal. A first-time diarist chronicles the efforts of Dr. Laws, whose teen daughter was targeted. Successfully fighting back led to an alliance of law enforcement and even Anonymous, but the work is never done.

On losing my son

By debramagai

A mother navigates the challenge of not just losing her son, but contemplating the realities of organ harvesting for donation. A beautiful and honest journey.

Eight punches Democrats need to land on Trump

By Neil Baron

These well-presented talking points can be used by ANY of us who encounter supporters of the incumbent orange monster in the White House.

GOP’s trillion tree bill to subsidize logging is sponsored by Rep funded by logging industry

By ClimateDenierRoundup

The GOP is happy to provide the industry causing climate change with public money, but is reluctant to support the industries fixing it. A quick, important breakdown of Trump’s “Trillion Trees” pitch.

Being denied an abortion can be fatal

By ZawnVillines

Democrats must fight for the right to choose at every turn … the anti-choice crowd isn’t slowing down.

Crazy/Stupid Republican of the Day: Kelly Townsend

By republicinsanity

Enjoy three MINDBLOWING tales of flat-out idiocy from an amazingly clueless Arizona state Rep. who just can’t get the hang of social media or human decency.

Black Kos week in review: Oshun West Africa's goddess of love

By Black Kos

This week’s roundup of all things black is a great one, and honors our own Denise Oliver Velez.

That’s it for this week, folks! What did I miss? What are you working on this week? Keep writing! Can’t wait to see y’all in the comments, and read all your writing again next week. We are so glad you are here, sweet Community!

