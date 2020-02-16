2018 and 2019 hit a 35-year high for major strikes, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Large work stoppages, aka large strikes, had been on the decline for years. That turned around in 2018—going from 25,300 workers involved in major strikes in 2017 to 485,200 in 2018—and stayed relatively high in 2019, the Economic Policy Institute reports.

“Through 2017, the general trend was downward, but there was a substantial upsurge in workers involved in major work stoppages in 2018,” Heidi Shierholz and Margaret Poydock write. “On average, in 2018 and 2019, 455,400 workers annually were involved in major work stoppages—the largest two-year pooled annual average in 35 years, since 1983 and 1984.” A significant number of them—10 in 2019—were really large strikes, involving at least 20,000 workers.

● The longest strike in America needs a political savior, writes Hamilton Nolan, who has landed at In These Times.

● Yet another gig work platform—in this case, Shipt—is screwing workers by slashing pay and reducing transparency so that it can jerk them around at will in the future.

● AAPI women face a double penalty for race and gender.

● Require just-cause firing in New York: Fast-food workers deserve better than arbitrary termination.

● California's AB5 puts strippers a big step closer to being able to unionize.

● Speaking of AB5, it had a preliminary win in court late last week.

●

At SFO. Natl Day of Action for Airline Catering Workers#1job should be enough! No more poverty wages & unaffordable healthcare! @AmericanAir made $1.9B in 2018 - they can afford to do right by their workers@UniteHereLocal2@unitehere#ValentinesDayÂ #MedicareForAll#1upic.twitter.com/FkMxOL4jec February 14, 2020

