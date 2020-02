Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 16:46 Hits: 4

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said a deal between the United States and the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence in Afghanistan "looks very promising," but warned it was not without risk.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/esper-u-s-taliban-deal-on-reducing-violence-in-afghanistan-promising-but-with-risks/30436107.html