Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 21:08 Hits: 4

The chances of a brokered Democratic convention are rising as Super Tuesday approaches, and most of the Democratic candidates have the means and motivation to continue.A prediction model by FiveThirtyEight found that the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/whats-a-brokered-convention-chances-are-getting-higher-that-democrats-will-find-out-in-milwaukee/