Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 20:28 Hits: 3

At the Munich Security Conference, the Afghan leader refused to confirm the US-Taliban deal but said a proper announcement will be made in a week to ten days. He also said the US and Afghanistan are now on the same page.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghan-president-ghani-us-taliban-deal-to-come-within-days/a-52393300?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf