Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 21:35 Hits: 3

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - An armed gang on motorbikes killed at least 30 people in attacks on two villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina, police said on Saturday.

