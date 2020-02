Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 19:36 Hits: 2

Turkey dismissed on Saturday Russian accusations that it has flouted de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran in Syria's Idlib province, and threatened to take military action in the area if diplomatic efforts with Moscow fail.

