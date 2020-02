Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 19:41 Hits: 2

Bosnian police scuffled on Saturday with hundreds of migrants who tried to break out of an overcrowded camp during a protest over conditions at the facility and their treatment by authorities in nearby Croatia.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bosnian-police-tussle-with-migrants-protesting-over-camp-conditions-12438918