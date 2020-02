Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 10:59 Hits: 2

Although British imperialists often told themselves that by taking over the public administration of China and the Indian subcontinent, they would bring those civilizations into the modern age, the reality was altogether different. Two histories of Pax Britannica make clear that economic exploitation was always the top priority.

