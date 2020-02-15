The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UN Publishes List of Companies Profiting from Israel’s Illegal Settlements in Palestine

Brett Wilkins
Prominent international critics have called Israel’s Jews-only settlements, as well as segregated roads and other infrastructure, a form of apartheid.  (Photo: The West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev is pictured in late December, 2016)

