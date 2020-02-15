The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Banking is Changing. Its Lack of Diversity Must Change, Too, and Congress Can Help

Category: World Hits: 2

Rawan Elhalaby
In Nicetown, a North Philadelphia neighborhood that was redlined in the 1930s, banks and mortgage brokers largely stay away. Lenders have been particularly stingy when it comes to home improvement loans. CREDIT: SARAH BLESENER FOR REVEAL NEWS

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/02/15/banking-changing-its-lack-diversity-must-change-too-and-congress-can-help?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version