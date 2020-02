Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 15:24 Hits: 5

After three years in office, one can hardly be surprised at what Trump is capable of saying, doing, or scheming. In the middle of his impeachment trial, Trump finally released…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/jared-kushner-gives-birth-to-travesty-of-the-century/