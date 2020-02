Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 13:21 Hits: 3

The French president projected a vision of a Europe with new military power at the Munich Security Conference. As the only nuclear power in the EU, he also foresaw greater European sovereignty.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/munich-security-conference-france-s-macron-envisions-new-era-of-european-strength/a-52389586?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf