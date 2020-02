Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 14:51 Hits: 4

Thuringia's controversial election pact and Dresden's day of remembrance have stirred memories of Germany's Nazi past. Busloads of protesters have arrived in Erfurt for one of two marches against the far right.

