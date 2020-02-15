The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hardliners set to ‘take complete control’ in Iran elections

Campaigning is under way for Iran’s parliamentary elections on February 21, but the vote has already been marred by interference from the country’s ultimate rulers. The Guardian Council, headed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has barred more than 7,000 candidates from standing. This move threatens to bring turnout to a record low and strengthen hardliners’ grip on power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200215-hardliners-set-to-take-complete-control-in-iran-elections

