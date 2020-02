Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 13:13 Hits: 0

For the last decade, bioenergy has been confined to the sidelines of climate-policy debates, owing to the environmental problems associated with its production. But recent innovations have made this option for supplying sustainable, renewable energy not just viable, but necessary.

