Global Mining Corporations Have a Friend in the New Guatemalan Government

President Alejandro Giammattei assumed office on January 14, 2020, after promising on the campaign trail to make Guatemala friendlier to transnational mining corporations. (Photo: Flickr/Vinicio Cerezo)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015