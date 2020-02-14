Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Against the mountain slope, incoming fog—

we stood near the maroon strips of bark and inhaled the aroma of a rainbow eucalyptus—

in the Netherlands, a rising sea level is stressing dikes—

an akepa is singing—

waves were whitecapping against black lava rock—

on an atoll, nuclear waste was dumped into a concrete vault—

we find these truths to be self-evident—

in a past life, you played the clarinet in a marching band—

now the vault has cracked—

have we not meandered, bewildered, in a cloud forest?—

along this coast, I am tracing the contours of desire—

the pilot veers the helicopter up over the canyon rim as we gasp—

the amaui has vanished— we step into red ginger daylight—

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/156449/cloud-forest