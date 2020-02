Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 08:19 Hits: 3

Trans-Atlantic ties are taking center stage at day two of the Munich Security Conference. Mike Pompeo has rejected German criticism of the US retreat from the global stage and promised $1 billion for European energy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/munich-security-conference-nato-secretary-general-defends-trans-atlantic-ties/a-52387850?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf